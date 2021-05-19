IT CAN’T be done, said Cr Les Larke. The Bass Coast Shire Council cannot afford a two-aquatics centre strategy at what Cr Larke estimated at between $90m and $100m.
In fact the release of the Bass Coast Aquatic Leisure Centre Feasibility Study (Final Draft Report) and the Phillip Island Aquatic Leisure Centre Feasibility Study (Final Draft Report for community consultation) at Wednesday’s council meeting (May 19) prompted more questions than it answered.
* Should we try to build two aquatic centres at once, one at Phillip Island and one at Wonthaggi?
* Can we actually afford to build to indoor heated pool facilities?
* If we do opt for a one regional aquatic centre strategy, where would the aquatic centre be built?
* If you continue to go after two aquatic centres, should they be built at the same time, but if not, which one should be built first.
* There’s also the issue of a 50 metre Olympic-size pool as opposed to 2 x 25metre (8 lane) pools. Cr Leticia Laing told council that she didn’t believe the number of people likely to use either facility would not warrant the development of a 50-metre pool at this stage.
The feasibility studies have been prepared in order to guide the future design and ongoing operations of the aquatic and leisure centres proposed to be constructed in Wonthaggi and Cowes. They will also form the central part of the aquatic centres’ public consultation process. The consultation period will allow the public and relevant stakeholders to provide feedback on the feasibility studies and help shape the future design and operations of both facilities.
Secretary of the Phillip Island Aquatic Centre Fund Inc, Peter McMahon said he had a couple issues with the way council had presented its report.
“One of my main concerns is the proposed location of the Phillip Island Aquatic Centre,” Mr McMahon said.
“They’ve just spent $2.6 million on an additional 40 acres of space but they’ve chosen to jam the pool right up in one small corner of the site. What are they going to do with the rest of the land?
“We put out an aspirational plan for the community use of the whole site. For example we believe you can fit in two full-sized ovals, and all the other sporting facilities together with a massive carpark to help reduce the movement of cars into the town centre while encouraging the use of bikes, walking and mini-buses to get around.
“We want to see walking tracks, and bike tracks around the reserve. There’s no need to be squashing the aquatic centre up into one small part of the site.”
Mr McMahon said the shire would be making a mistake if it tried to combine the learn to swim pool with the hydrotherapy pool as these two facilities were likely to be the main generators of income.
“It would be ludicrous to put these two functions together.”
Mr McMahon also rejected any effort to drive a wedge between what Wonthaggi and Phillip Island needed.
“We’re not going to play that game. The need for an aquatic centre has been established on Phillip Island since there used to be a council on Phillip Island.”
He said his group would continue to be active in advocating and promoting the development of an aquatics centre on Phillip Island but he said he would like to see an overall development plan for the Phillip Island “carnival site” as soon as possible.
According to the shire’s report:
“Aquatic and leisure facilities play an important role in contributing to the health and wellbeing of our communities. They provide opportunities to engage in a physically active lifestyle and contribute to positive mental and social health outcomes. They are essential to the social fabric of communities, particularly in growth and regional areas such as Bass Coast, and this is evidenced by the strong community interest in aquatic facilities.
“The purpose of the feasibility studies is to guide future decision-making relating to a redeveloped Bass Coast Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Wonthaggi and a new aquatic and leisure centre in Cowes, Phillip Island. Each feasibility study recommends leisure and aquatic components that are based on population data, growth modelling and best-practice industry trends.
Wonthaggi aquatic centre
The proposed redevelopment of the Bass Coast Aquatic and Leisure Centre at Wonthaggi will be the regional centre for the shire. The proposed location remains within the Wonthaggi Sports Precinct, but has been relocated to the more prominent location of the corner of Korumburra Road and Wentworth Road. This proposed location will involve the relocation of the existing skate park and croquet club to another area within the sports precinct.
Phillip Island aquatic centre
The Phillip Island Aquatic and Leisure Centre is proposed to be a district-level facility to be located on the corner of Phillip Island Road and Ventnor Road, Cowes. Council owns both this land parcel and the adjoining parcel known as Hilton Chadwick Reserve. These contiguous land parcels are intended to be developed into a dedicated recreational reserve which will host the formal and informal recreation facilities for the Phillip Island catchment. The master plan of the proposed Phillip Island Recreational Reserve is a separate piece of work scheduled for future years.