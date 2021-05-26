NESTLED amongst established trees and garden at the end of a no through road, this neat as a pin home is set on a delightful 0.4ha (one acre) parcel of land, right on the edge of town.
The home has had a significant amount of paint refreshed throughout and, in general, is in excellent condition.
Downstairs features a cosy living room with solid fuel heater, reverse cycle air conditioner and easy access to the timber, galley kitchen and formal dining area.
There are two bedrooms downstairs, each with built-in robes and garden views. One of them is quite spacious, with a sliding door onto the outdoor entertaining area.
The tiled master bathroom is in good condition and is situated close by to the laundry and bedrooms for ease of rounding up washing (unless you have teenagers).
Towards the rear of the home, there’s a sizable, light-filled formal living room or games area that exudes country charm and features a lovely bench seat, ideal for reading or watching the birdlife and appreciating the surrounding greenery.
The parents’ retreat-style bedroom is upstairs with walk-in robe, large en suite, handy extra storage, doors onto a balcony for the summer breeze and the view, and extra windows overlooking the garden and surrounding farmland.
The land is gently undulating, maintainable with a ride-on lawn mower.
There is a double lock-up garage behind the house plus a carport and workshop at the front for ease of access directly into the house. There’s huge scope here for those who’d like to develop a veggie garden or play areas in the future and the home is walking distance to the secondary college.
This is country living at its best.
76 Sommers Cres, Korumburra
For Sale $759,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898