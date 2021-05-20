EVO’S Café is a well-established, flourishing business in the industrial estate of Leongatha with excellent highway exposure.
The business is offered on a “walk in walk out” basis.
The café is open for breakfast and lunch five days a week and is supported heavily by local workers in the industrial precinct with an established,
regular clientele.
It offers good parking for passing tradies, truck drivers and anyone on the run looking for good, wholesome food. The modern commercial kitchen is fully appointed with quality appliances, plant and equipment.
Included in the price is:
• All the plant and equipment.
• Fittings, fixtures, counters, electronic point of sale system and all cookware and crockery.
The café is in a great location with highway exposure and access to off-street parking.
Here is a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of an established successful business and expand the business if you desire. You can alter the hours to suit yourself, and the opportunities are endless.
For more information, call Kellie Thomas of Nutrien Harcourts on 0438 647 449.
32 Yarragon Road, Leongatha
For Sale $150,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449