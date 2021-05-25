UNFORTUNATELY for Stony Creek, Foster is really starting to flex its muscles in the new-look Mid Gippsland League, after a slow start, having added key position player Reece Geary, with devastating effect, on Saturday.
Geary, a former premiership player at past clubs, has been training regularly with the Tigers before being officially recruited at the start of May, from Macleod via Mulwala, and started out with a bag of nine goals at the weekend, if you don’t mind.
Troy Van Dyke was named in the best, kicking four goals in his first game back from injury in round one and the club was pleased to see 15-year-old Zane Duursma named Gippsland Power’s best in his first outing for the Under 19s.
Ben Humphrey, who booted 11 goals against Newborough prior to injury a few weeks ago, is set to return next week, as are several others.
It’s a good position to be in, according to coach Sam Davies.
“We’ve been flying under the radar a bit, which I don’t mind, but we’re starting to get players back now which is good,” he said.
Foster is rolling along quite impressively at the moment. Their win last weekend over Stony Creek was their fifth in-a-row since their first-round loss to the top-of-the-table Hill End side.
The Tigers cruised to the easiest of victories 28-7-175 to 1-1-7, with Stony’s only goal kicked by Ossy Brennan in the third quarter.
As well as Geary up forward, captain Brendan Neville was a standout on the ball, together with rucks Mitch Allott and Oliver Lemchens. Troy Van Dyke, Will Mattingley, Brock Cripps and just about anyone else you like could have been included in the best.
“It was a four-quarter effort from us, and 11-goal kickers shows the sharing attitude we’ve developed. We’re closer to having everyone available now,” Davies said.
Stony Creek coach Jay Acardi said: “We got taught a very good lesson by a well-drilled and driven Foster outfit that if you don’t invest your heart in the game, you won’t go far. It would seem the only way is up from here.”
Foster is shaping up as the best from the south now and a real contender for top honours in the new league; some strange back-to-back result
that would be!