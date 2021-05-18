CLOSE enough to hear the sea and surrounded by magnificent native gardens, 18-20 Park Avenue is the perfect escape.
The house, constructed from cedar and stone, was built to last with room to spread out over two levels of comfort that open out onto paved and private entertaining areas.
The beautifully appointed kitchen features quality stainless steel appliances, elegant stone benchtops and abundant storage in timeless charcoal grey.
The dining area adjoins a large open plan living room – comfortable in every season with a large RC/AC system and a sundrenched reading area and study.
The master suite is also on this level offering an expansive retreat with a library, walk-in robe and huge en-suite bathroom.
Downstairs includes a family room with a wood heater and RC/AC – drenched in sunshine and featuring exposed stonework. This area would be perfectly cool in summer and toasty warm in winter.
There are two large-fitted bedrooms – each could easily fit a study or sitting area as well as a bed.
The family bathroom is finished in gleaming white tiles and includes a spa bathroom for a touch of luxury.
With over 1231m2 of land, there is flat parking for multiple cars, drive-through access for a boat or caravan, a large garage/workshop, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and a covered barbecue area that enjoys total privacy.
In two titles, the second block could be separated and sold off easily.
On the market for $850,000, inspections can be arranged by contacting Andrea Adams from SEJ 0429 822 801.
18-20 Park Avenue, Sandy Point
For Sale $850,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Andrea Adams 0429 822 801