WONTHAGGI basketball prodigy Jett Garnham has been named in the Victoria Country Under 16s men’s team set to travel to Perth in July.
Victoria Country finished second only to Victoria Metro in the last Australian Junior Championships in 2019, and they’ll be hoping Garnham helps them go one better this time.
Also helping Garnham and the rest of the Vic Country squad will be Phillip Island’s Joel Robinson, who was selected as an emergency in the Under 16 team.
Only 16 of the state’s best young
basketballers including six emergencies, were selected for the team, so to even be considered for selection is a monumental effort.
The team will be coached by Josh Waight from Shepparton and he’s extremely confident they have the talent to win it all.
“The standard of the tryouts was particularly strong, which made the selection decisions really tough and meant some really talented players missed out,” Waight said.
“We feel as though we will be able to play at a really high tempo as we have some great athletes, which will allow us to play at the high tempo that we would like to play at.”
Korumburra’s Mat Holmes will also be returning as coach for the Vic Country Under 16s Girls team and he can’t wait to see the next generation of elite country talent make their mark at the national level.
“The Victoria Country team has an abundance of fast, long athletic wings, some smart crafty guards and hardworking creative bigs,” Holmes said.
“This will lend us to an up-tempo game style with plenty of heat off the rim.
“Our flexibility in line ups will be a strength, with a number of the players able to play multiple positions, so this group should be able to compete with any team we come across.”
Holmes said tryouts were intense this year which inevitably led to some hard decisions in terms of selection.
And although it’s tough to cut extremely talented players, Holmes believed it was a great indication the program is working and young hoopers are committed to it.
The championships will be played at Warwick Stadium in Perth from July 3-7.