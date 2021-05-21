GIPPSLAND Veterans Cycling Club members gathered at the Kernot Hall for a reunion on April 18.
Riders came from across Victoria to talk about the races they had won or should have won.
The club was formed in 2008 by Steve Flower and Ray Rhodes for male riders aged 35-plus and women riders aged 30-plus.
Glengarry, in East Gippsland, hosted the early races.
The club then held road races at Kernot every Sunday in the winter months, and criterium circuit races were held at South East Business Park in Pakenham in the summer months.
Club members were from Melbourne, the Peninsula, and South and East Gippsland.
The club held two open road races that attracted 100 riders from around Victoria.
They invited the large Eastern Veteran Racing Club to hold Saturday road races at Kernot on several occasions, and the field would again consist of members from both clubs.
The idea of the reunion was hatched by Laurie Black, assisted by Terry Watchorn.
The pair had mounted old photos of members on a picture board participating in various open races around the state.
There was also a great photo of Mandy Taranto, who came close to taking out the open road race at Kernot. Unfortunately, some riders couldn’t make it on the day due to interstate travel. All the past members and friends had a good time and look forward to organising another day in the future.