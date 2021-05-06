THIS property is situated in the renowned picturesque Strzelecki Ranges and boasts panoramic 360-degree views.
This productive blue gum grazing country of Strzelecki, South Gippsland offers commercial and lifestyle attributes in a secure high rainfall farming district.
And it’s only one and a half hours to Melbourne, 20 minutes to Leongatha and 25 minutes to the premier cattle selling centre of Koonwarra.
The property features:
• 335 acres/135.3ha (approx.) across three titles.
• Undulating to steep country.
• Secure water by way of dams, including spring-fed dams.
• Good fencing.
• Stockyards for both cattle and sheep.
• Disused old dairy converted to crutching shed.
• Excellent 17m x 7.5m machinery shed, power and part concrete workshop.
The property has the convenience of being split by two quiet country roads that make way for ease of access and moving of cattle/sheep around the property.
Fertiliser and weed control have been a priority, resulting in easy to maintain, clean and productive pastures.
The home – the grand dame with a presence of its own perched on top of the hill with 360-degree views across the entire farm. There are stories to be told here! Built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, the home has been lovingly renovated.
The kitchen holds all the charm of yesteryear with its classic St George electric oven and new Nectre wood stove.
The beautiful spotted gum timber floors lead you through the home to the living room with gas heating.
There are three large bedrooms (two carpeted).
The bathroom is new and externally under roofline, the traditional washhouse/laundry provides a great space for storage.
There are new blinds, fully insulated throughout, new hot water service, water tanks and septic.
Everything is done and ready for you to move in and personalise this charming home.
Externally, the wide veranda takes you all about the home with views across the farm. All kept practical and simple as a farming family working farm, there is a blank canvas here if the new custodian desires to create their own ‘Garden of Eden’.
Parcels of land of this size rarely come on the market being long-held family properties. Steep grazing country is for the considered buyer; the reward is the productive nature of this traditional blue gum country. For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, please call Irene Walker
SEJ Livestock & Real Estate, Leongatha, on 0429 045 632.
405 Ross and Witherdons Road, Strzelecki
For Sale $2.25m ($6,700 per acre)
Agent SEJ Leongatha
Irene Walker 0429 045 632