WITH swarms of people coming forward to get vaccinated today at Wonthaggi Town Hall, Bass Coast Health (BCH) chief executive Jan Child was extremely grateful for everyone’s patience while they waited for their jab.
The hall had been inundated with those eligible to receive the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.
Ms Child was appreciative of all the effort staff had been putting in.
“We’ve had people who have been so patiently queuing for three to four hours,” she said.
“They’ve just been fantastic.
“We’ve increased the number of clinics; we had started with four clinics and we added a couple more during the day.”
Ms Child said while they didn’t have as many bookings for Saturday (May 29), they were expecting the same levels of demand.
“We’re open tomorrow and we’ve got all hands-on deck and we hope to be able to get through a whole lot more people,” she said today (Friday, May 28).
And with the addition of a planned power outage at the hospital this morning, it couldn’t be more intense for BCH.
“It all got fixed so we’re really happy with how that all went,” she said.
“We were able to fix the issue that was causing our problem and we were back up and running just after 11am.”
They are also well stocked for vaccine supplies after receiving more this afternoon, and plenty of people aged 40-49 had been coming forward to get vaccinated, Ms Child said.
The Wonthaggi Town Hall opening times and dates for this weekend and next week are:
* Saturday 8am–1pm.
* Sunday closed.
* Monday 9am-7pm.
* Tuesday to Friday, 9am-4pm.
* Saturday 8am-1pm.
A drive-through COVID testing site has also been set up at the Cowes Transit Station.
Those 40 and over, as well as healthcare and high-risk workers in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups, disability carers, NDIS workers and those with mental health issues can make a booking on 1800 675 398.
Check COVID-19 exposure sites at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-site.
Hospital CEO thankful for patient crowds
WITH swarms of people coming forward to get vaccinated today at Wonthaggi Town Hall, Bass Coast Health (BCH) chief executive Jan Child was extremely grateful for everyone’s patience while they waited for their jab.