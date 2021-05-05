NOW in its 77th year, Education Week aims to positively profile and celebrate the strengths and achievements of Victoria’s education sector.
This year Education Week runs from May 23-29.
The theme ‘Building Connections’ focuses on how the community can act as a support network, support students’ learning and development and enhance social inclusion.
Education Week is an opportunity for all primary and secondary schools, higher education, and early childhood services, to showcase how they are building connections with the community around them.
The Wonthaggi Secondary College has provided a great example of this in recent years, turning to the community some years ago when they were unsuccessful, yet again, in gaining State Budget support for the development of a new Senior Campus in Wonthaggi.
Together with the support of the Bass Coast Shire Council, Wonthaggi Business and Tourism Association, school parent groups and whole school community, they turned a negative into a massive positive by partnering with the State Government to build a new $32.7 million facility, officially opened in January 2020.
A new junior campus at San Remo is due to open in January 2022.
That’s a large-scale example of where a true school-community-government partnership can yield great results but it’s happening on a smaller scale, around our state schools every day.
And Education Week this year wants to celebrate those community-school connections.
In the Tuesday, May 18 edition of the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times we are celebrating Education Week and all local schools and private educators are invited to get involved, either by advertising, submitting an article and photos or both.
Also let us know if you are hosting an event during Education Week 2021.
News and photos to news@sgst.com.au, advert bookings to ads@sgst.com.au