Bass Coast Shire Council is looking for feedback from the community on the Bass Coast (Wonthaggi) and Phillip Island aquatic and leisure centre feasibility studies and concept plans.
The documents were released at last week’s council meeting with councillors urging the public to take a keen interest in what is estimated to be a $95 million project.
The Council has issued the following statement in an effort to encourage community response:
In 2015, Council adopted a 10-year Bass Coast Aquatics Strategy that recommended the redevelopment of the Bass Coast Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Wonthaggi and the construction of a new district aquatic leisure centre at Phillip Island.
In 2020, Otium Planning Group were appointed to develop feasibility studies and concept plans for both centres.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari said that engagement with the community and is considered crucial and feedback received will be critical in shaping the design and operations of both centres.
“It’s really important that the community has the opportunity to have their say on these significant projects,” Cr Tessari said.
The community will be able to provide their feedback at drop-in sessions, which will be held in both Cowes and Wonthaggi in coming weeks, as well as via an online survey.
In Wonthaggi, the sessions will be held at the Bass Coast Aquatic and Leisure Centre, 41 Wentworth Road on Wednesday, June 2 from 9am to 1pm and on Saturday, June 19 from 9am to 1pm.
The Cowes sessions will be at the Phillip Island Leisure Centre, 10-12 Church Street, on Wednesday, June 9 from 9am to 1pm and on Saturday, June 12 from 9am to 1pm.
For more information on the project, to view the Concept Plans, or to fill out the survey visit www.basscoast.vic.gov.au/aquatics or contact Council’s Major Projects Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or (03) 5671 2211.