VISIT Victoria is partnering with Seven News to take the weather to the road – including Phillip Island – to inspire viewers to travel to destinations featured in a series of outside broadcasts.
With a passion for uncovering hidden gems in regional towns, weather host Jane Bunn and her crew will spend the first week of May touring key tourism destinations of Geelong, the Mornington Peninsula, Phillip Island, Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges.
Jane will cross live during the 6pm broadcast, hearing from a number of makers and creators in each local community about their experiences over the past year and the recovery efforts currently underway.
Today (Wednesday, May 5) Seven is on Phillip Island, where they will visit the new visitor centre at Phillip Island Nature Parks and hear about the best ways to see the region’s abundant wildlife in winter.