BASS Coast and South Gippsland residents are being urged to limit travel and get vaccinated as the State braces for new lockdown provisions.
The Department of Health announced this morning that there have been a further 12 cases recorded, following the South Australian hotel quarantine breach, bringing to 26 the number of people connected to the present cluster.
Overall there are 34 active cases in Victoria including 8 in hotel quarantine.
The Deputy Premier James Merlino is expected to provide details of a statewide snap-lockdown this morning, likely to run for seven days.
Meanwhile, Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child, says this area has already been impacted by the rapid expansion in exposure sites around Melbourne and into the regions.
“We’re urging people to limit travel. As we can see from the rapid expansion in exposure sites that this Indian variant is more contagious.
“Some of the people who’ve tested positive have presented with high viral loads which is why the number of sites is expanding.
“We’ve had some of our staff, who attended the football at the weekend. isolate themselves and we’re also seeing the numbers at our testing centre in Wonthaggi increase in the past few days.
“People who have travelled to Melbourne are coming in to get tested.
“Where normally we’d have 40 per day, we had 150 yesterday and they’re lining up again today, so we’d urge people not to travel unless necessary, to get a good book and stay home instead, or go to work and stay home.
“We’re talking to the shire this morning about traffic arrangements into the hospital as more people present for testing.”
Ms Child said the mass community vaccination centre in the Wonthaggi Town Hall would be open on Friday and already there were 200 people booked in.
“We’re looking at expanding but the problem is getting people qualified to give the vaccination. You have to have done special accreditation.
“But people are recognising that vaccination is one of the planks of defense and are starting to come in big numbers to get vaccinated.
“We’ll wait and see what the directives are this morning and respond accordingly,” Ms Child said.