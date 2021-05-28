A WIDE range of events and activities has been cancelled or postponed due to the seven-day statewide lockdown.
Most organisers are yet to announce new dates.
- Among those events and activities not going ahead as scheduled are:
- Revitalising Ridgway – painting the town in Mirboo North.
- Korumburra Scouts fundraising market.
- Arawata Hall trivia night.
- Inverloch Lions market.
- Coal Creek Community Park and Museum – closed for the duration of the lockdown.
- South Gippsland Shire Council’s Big Art Small Halls program – council is working with artists and venues to make alternative arrangements.
- Gippsland Community Leadership Program’s 25 anniversary celebrations scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Lardner Park – postponed to a date to be advised.
- Milpara Community House – face to face classes cancelled, online classes going ahead. Still providing Centrelink services and emergency foodbank.
- Free monthly community meal at Anglican Parish Hall, Korumburra, scheduled for Friday, June 4 – cancelled.
- StartUp Gippsland tech entrepreneurs workshops scheduled for Leongatha this weekend will now be held online.
- Op shops are closed.
- Fashion show scheduled for Kongwak Hall on Thursday, June 3.
- Australian Government Mobile Service Centre making its way around Bass Coast and South Gippsland – visits will be rescheduled.
Need to let the public know whether your community event has been postponed or is able to go ahead? Drop a note in the comments below.