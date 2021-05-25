MISSED opportunities in front of goal stopped Kilcunda-Bass from pulling off one of the biggest upset wins of the season against Cora Lynn on Saturday.
Starts have been an issue for the Panthers this season and it was the same old story against the Cobras.
The match started with blistering pace and Cora Lynn quickly jumped out to a five-goal lead, 40-9.
But in the second quarter, the Panthers stemmed the flow in front of their home crowd and returned the balance of the match.
Cora Lynn’s midfielders were dominating in the first quarter but in the second it was the Panthers on-ball unit that wrestled back a bit of momentum.
Kilcunda-Bass’ Matija Sigeti took on Cora Lynn’s Billy Thomas in the ruck and Nathan Muratore and Darcy Atkins started to get their hands on the ball.
Taylor Gibson was proving to be a huge target up forward and a few contested marks that led to goals got the home side going.
They were only able to cut the margin back to 27-points at halftime, but it was the third term where the Panthers started to take it right up to the Cobras.
Gibson, who finished with six for the day, continued to dominate up forward and he and his teammates began to convert their opportunities.
And not only were they effective up forward, but their defence was also holding up beautifully, keeping the visitors to just one point for the quarter.
At three quarter time the margin was just eight points and Kilcunda Bass had all the momentum.
They were able to use that momentum to get two early shots on goal, but both went through for minor scores.
And much to the Panthers’ faithful dismay, the Cobras were able to take it up the other end and extend their lead to 12 points.
But then the Panthers answered back through Gibson once again and cut the deficit to six.
The back and forth continued for the next 10 minutes, but Cora Lynn dealt KB a nasty blow when a wayward kickout went sailing back through the goals.
The Panthers could’ve easily put the cue in the rack after the costly mistake, but they continued to fight and move the ball inside 50.
In the last few minutes of the game, the Panthers had four shots on goal but all of them resulted in minor scores.
Who knows what might have happened if there were a few more minutes left on the clock, but a resolute Cora Lynn side came home with the eight-point win.
The Cobras will now turn their attention to Dalyston and Kilcunda-Bass will look for their second win of the year against Koo Wee Rup.