AUSTRALIANS will once again come together on Mother’s Day to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for breast cancer research through the Mother’s Day Classic.
Getting active for breast cancer research can be a game-changer to the 55 Australian women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. The Mother’s Day Classic has donated almost $38 million over the past 24 years to fund 76 breast cancer research projects.
There are 75 locations nationwide – including Wonthaggi – where people can join others on a designated route in their local areas to walk, run or jog the Women in Super Mother’s Day Classic on Sunday, May 9, and get active for breast cancer research.
“Due to the ever-changing climate we live in and the restrictions on public gatherings, participation numbers are capped at each location, so it is imperative that people book their spot and choose their MDC location of choice prior to Mother’s Day,” Mother’s Day Classic CEO Zara Lawless said.
Spots are filling fast for the Mother’s Day Classic local locations. Participants are encouraged to visit mothersdayclassic.com.au to register for the fun run/walk and book their spot to join others on Sunday, May 9. Local course information, distance options, event timing and FAQs are all detailed at mothersdaysclassic.com.au.
“It is fantastic to have so many locations across the country where people can connect with the MDC community and take part in the event together on Mother’s Day in a COVID-safe manner,” Ms Lawless said.
“These locations will be smaller in size and more informal than what we’ve hosted in the past, but they will all be big on community spirit.”
Alternatively, participants can take part in the Mother’s Day Classic on a day and time at a location that suits them.
“We are urging participants to book in their MDC Local location or indicate if they would like to do the walk/run or jog on their own day and time.”
It’s not too late to register and book your spot for the 2021 Mother’s Day Classic! Join thousands of Australians on Mother’s Day to honour those touched by breast cancer and help make a significant impact by getting active for life-saving breast cancer research.