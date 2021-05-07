SOUTH Gippsland Volleyball’s junior program warmly welcomes Mike Munday, Liselott Webster and Jess Sanders as its new coaching team.
Mike Munday, member of the Canadian national men’s volleyball team from 2000-2008, has recently joined South Gippsland Volleyball as coach of the junior program.
After retiring from professional volleyball in 2009, Mike founded ‘Success for Volleyball’, an innovative program using modified rules and smaller courts to develop athletes’ foundational skills.
“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our club and is looking forward to working with all our athletes, including his own children as they start their own volleyball journey,” a club spokesperson said.
Experienced women’s competitor, Liselott Webster has played with the club for 25 years.
“Liselott represents our club in Volleyball Victoria’s State League competition, weekly A Grade competition and has played multiple tournaments in Australia as well as overseas.
“Liselott is an active member of the club, having provided dedicated service as treasurer, assistant junior coach, beach volleyball organiser and other vital roles.
Volleyball is a family affair for Liselott as her children are also active within the club.”
Secretary and State League coach, Jess Sanders is a graduate of the club’s junior program. Jess has been an involved player with the club for the past 16 years.
She plays weekly competition in the club’s A Grade competition, coaches the South Gippsland Women’s State League team and has represented the club in many tournaments. She was awarded Volleyball Victoria State League Division 3 MVP Grand Final in 2018, club MVP and Volleyball Victoria Volunteer Achievement Award.
Mike, Liselott and Jess offer a junior program that combines skill development and game play and encourages every participant to develop at their own tempo.
The junior program trains at Splash Leongatha from 6pm–7.15pm on Thursdays during school terms. Through the club’s association with Volleyball Victoria and the Gippsland Sport Academy, the juniors also have opportunities to participate in regional, state and national development programs and competitions.
You can follow the club on Facebook at South Gippsland Volleyball. For more information, contact secretary Jess Sanders on 0447 262 522, Tom Saario on 5658 1043 or email southgippslandvolleyball@outlook.com.