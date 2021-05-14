A MELBOURNE man was lucky to escape serious injury after his truck rolled while travelling on the South Gippsland Highway at Nyora on Friday, May 14.
Emergency services responded to the incident about 8.50am, and on arrival found the truck on its side after it had collided with the wire rope barrier and was blocking the road in both directions.
Police said there were no injuries to the driver, who was travelling Melbourne-bound, and were continuing investigations into the cause of the crash.
The highway was closed off for a number of hours where the crash occurred, and two CFA vehicles from the Loch brigade remained on scene awaiting the removal of the truck to continue with washaway (clearing fluids).