THE battle of the Bulldogs between Phillip Island and Bunyip has again fallen Phillip Island’s way in 2021, with the hosts winning by 155 points.
All the lead up to this week’s clash with Bunyip was about Jaymie Youle’s 200th senior game for Phillip Island.
Being only the 16th player to reach the milestone for the Dogs, Youle has proven to be a one of the most successful and impactful players in Phillip Island history.
The first quarter saw the Phillip Island midfield, being led by Youle and Cam Pedersen, get on top early and provide great pressure around the contest.
With the backline proving to be stronger than Samsom only letting through two scoring shots through, the forward line worked efficiently with five goals going the way of the Island.
A spirited Bunyip put up more fight in the second term, booting the first major of the quarter.
There were a couple of misses from spearhead Max Blake, until a stirring transformation later in the quarter from what must have been outside 50 metres.
That transformation started a Bulldog deluge with the hosts kicking the next four, heading into the major break with a 10-goal lead.
The Phillip Island faithful watched the skies as an impending storm looked to put a dampener on the club’s big day.
The midfield continued its dominance and Youle inspired two sensational goals from Hayden Bruce to round out the quarter with the dogs now 99 points ahead.
The final quarter started with an amazing return to sunny conditions, with the faithful giving thanks for the remarkable change.
Youle was able to hit the scoreboard himself at the beginning of the quarter, kicking two of his side’s nine final quarter goals.
This weekend, Phillip Island will look to continue its winning ways against Garfield, and Bunyip will be hoping to bounce back against Cora Lynn.
Full football coverage in this weeks edition of the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times.
To subscribe to our digital edition: https://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication/