“IF YOU Googled ‘best club person’ on the computer, you’d find a picture of Peter Mueller.”
The 350-game Fish Creek reserves player came in for the highest possible praise from Fish Creek co-president Ray Stefani after he was chaired off following his milestone game against Foster on Saturday.
The club stalwart even kicked a relatively rare goal towards the team’s 109-point victory.
“Peter bleeds red and white, he always has and so does his father.
“He’s an active committeeman for us, can’t do enough for the club.
“He’s a worker off the field and on, just turns up and plays and is ready to do whatever else there is around the place to do. Never an ounce of trouble, never looking for thanks.
“An absolute asset to the club over many years.
“We’ve actually referred to him as an example to young blokes about what it takes to make a club great. It takes a bloke like Peter Mueller.
“And you look around at what all the other people do too, at the netball, in the canteen, around the ground and in the rooms. It’s nice to have a competitive senior team too, don’t worry, but that’s what it’s all about,” said Stefani.
And even though he’s never played in a premiership and only once played in a losing grand final, he doesn’t dwell on it.
“I’ve continued to play for the fitness, for the social side, plus I just love having a kick and it’s a good club,” said Mueller after catching a shower.
Mueller has played 67 senior games, 201 reserves games and 82 thirds games without any silverware at an otherwise very successful club.
“Yes a goal today, that makes it 37, I think.
“No, I’ve loved it. And I really appreciate both clubs lining up for me today.”
Mueller said he once played on Jarryd Roughead in a Mary MacKillop versus Leongatha Secondary College game, as his best opponent, and he played with former Footscray champ Barry Standfield when he returned to Fishy.
A project manager for road construction firm Fulton Hogan, these days Peter lives at Hazelwood with wife Kahlee and children Lilli 3½ and Ryder 19 months.