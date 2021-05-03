DETECTIVES from the Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit are asking for public assistance to help solve a burglary which occurred in Leongatha in February.
Investigators have been told a black Lexus SUV was stolen from a property on Dunbar Grove in Churchill about 2.30am on 15 February.
The car was then seen at a jewellery store on Bair Street, Leongatha about 2.45am on 21 February.
Two people exited the Lexus and approached the front of the store.
One of the offenders was wearing a disposable orange jumpsuit and armed with a sledgehammer.
He smashed through the glass front door and both offenders entered the premises and stole watches, pearls and other jewellery.
The pair then fled the store and were last seen driving off in the SUV.
The second offender was wearing a grey beanie and navy tracksuit pants.
The vehicle was located burnt out off Rices Road in Rosedale on 27 February.
Investigators have released CCTV footage and images of two people that they believe may be able to assist with their enquires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au