WHEN you find a home for sale a builder built for himself, you know you’re onto a good thing.
This beautiful home absolutely sparkles, and the quality of the construction is exceptional.
The very best materials were used and quality appliances installed throughout.
This property would suit the modern, growing family and exudes space.
The 9ft ceilings throughout make the home feel extra roomy. So, for those looking for a modern home but can’t source the perfect block to build, here is your opportunity.
The property comprises four bedrooms plus a generous study, en-suite to main, light and bright open plan kitchen, and dining and family room with big ceramic tiles – ideal for entertaining.
The property also has a formal lounge. The family room has split system air conditioning and a personal bar area that opens out onto a covered outdoor living area which is just perfect for the way we live today.
The home is elevated at the rear and has exceptional views with good storage available under the house.
A spacious double garage completes this beautiful home and is great for parking cars or a teenager’s hang out space.
In today’s market, this is certainly a unique home to come by. You’re invited to inspect. There is an open for inspection today (Tuesday, May 18) from 1pm to 2pm.
For more information, contact Scott McKenzie on 0427 552 898 or Christie Nelson on 0407 812 904 of Alex Scott and Staff.
87 George Street, Korumburra
For Sale $699,000
Inspection Tuesday, May 1-2pm
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904