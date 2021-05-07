DENSITY quotients of one person per two square metres will soon be lifted for small-to-medium sized venues in Victoria, the state government announced this morning.
However, authorities are concerned about the low rates of check-ins.
From May 28, all venues and businesses required to undertake electronic record-keeping must use the Victorian government QR Code Service through the Service Victoria app.
“This is convenient for Victorians and gives contact tracers access to the best data quickly,” the government said.
A recent survey showed only 41 per cent of visitors to hospitality venues checked in every time, while 24 per cent of sites visited by authorised officers between April 30 and May 2 were warned or received notices due to lack of compliance with electronic record-keeping.
From May 28, small and medium-sized venues can have up to 200 people per space (such as a dining room or band room) without any density limit, provided COVID marshals are on-site ensuring all patrons are checking in to each space. These changes will apply for spaces that are 400sqm or below, while larger spaces still need to observe density limits.
It’s also an important step for places of worship, with people able to register their details and gather in greater numbers within spaces smaller than 400sqm.
“Density quotients will also be removed for outdoor non-seated venues such as recreation facilities, community sport, pools, tourism services and non-seated outdoor entertainment (e.g. zoos). Existing COVIDSafe requirements will still apply, supported by use of the Victorian Government QR Code Service.”