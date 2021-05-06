KORUMBURRA Rotary Club has dug deep and donated $35,000 to Carinya’s aged care facility in Korumburra to refurbish three rooms which will be named in honour of three local families.
The rooms will be named in remembrance of the Barton and Fisher families, who generously supplied the funds to the club, including one named after former Sentinel-Times editor Brian Blake.
For the past 18 months, Carinya has been busy modernising their facilities, which saw them expand from 43 rooms to 60, with all existing rooms receiving a revamp.
The expansion, at a cost of almost $8.5 million, has largely been self-funded by the facility, as well as through fundraisers and donations from various community organisations.
President of Carinya committee management, Jenny Blackmore said they were incredibly grateful for the donation from Korumburra Rotary Club.
“The three families represented are very local identities and have lived here too,” Ms Blackmore said.
“It’s a huge redevelopment, which really addresses the needs of our community.
“It’s still a long journey and we did get some federal funding for refurbishment of the old rooms, the car park and landscaping, so that certainly helped us.
“While the refurbishment is finished, we’re now finalising the complete redevelopment.”
Ms Blackmore said the upgrades had also included a new dining room, a state-of-the-art kitchen and new laundry, and the facility even featured a pop-up gallery.
“We’ve got local artists that are hanging their work, so that’s been quite an attraction,” she said.
“We’ve got a long way to go on the outside and we’re planning a parkland walking track and a pergola barbecue area.
“Outside the facility, we have 50 independent living units for retirees, it’s time to support them a little bit more.”
Ms Blackmore said the upgrades had been desperately needed as demand had continued to soar.
“It’s been really difficult when we’re only a 43-room facility,” she said.
“We were turning people away and sending people to other areas of Gippsland because we didn’t have room.
“We’re hoping we have addressed that now.”
President of Korumburra Rotary Club, Ted Burley, who presented the cheque this Wednesday, said the donation was only possible due to the kindness of the families.
“With the money and the way we were using the initial donation from the Bartons, it would have been withered away with nothing to show,” Mr Burley said.
“But at Carinya, the rooms will have the memory of those three families and we’re eternally grateful to the Barton and Fisher families for their donations.
“Lew Fisher’s father was one of the founding members of the Rotary Club (Korumburra).”