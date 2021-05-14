WITH his team sitting equal top on the West Gippsland League ladder, former Hawthorn champ Jarryd Roughead looks set to play his third match for Inverloch-Kongwak on Saturday, May 15.
They host Warragul Industrials holding sixth spot on the ladder and one of the contenders for a final’s spot this year.
It’s a sure sign that big Roughy wants to qualify for the finals should, as looks likely, IK qualifies for the finals and goes deep into September.
The three-time premiership Hawk may yet get the chance to add some local silverware to his trophy cabinet, alongside brother Cameron.
And it’s a pretty good-looking IK side with a great blend of youth and experience, ideal for a tilt at the 2021 premiership but with plenty of good sides to beat including Phillip Island, Tooradin-Dalmore, Garfield and Nar Nar Goon all of whom are on four wins after five rounds.
It may not necessarily be the day for a power forward, with wintry conditions predicted, but expect to see Roughy full of beans after a thrilling effort by the Saints, with whom he’s an assistant coach, against Geelong on Friday night. St Kilda were so good all night but Geelong just had that edge of class at the end.