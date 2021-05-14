THE third and final round of the Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing titles concluded on Sunday, with two Sandy Point locals taking home wins in their respective divisions.
In the Under 16 Girls division, Eva Bassed picked up a very convincing win with a combined heat total of 13.9 and Rye Cicero won the Under 14 Boys title with 14.84.
All competitors took a liking to the two-to-three-foot conditions at Jan Juc Beach, but some sets proved to be difficult to handle on both days of the competition.
Inverloch’s Meave Wilkinson also finished fourth in the Under 14 Girls division.
Full heat draws and results from other age groups can be found at surfingvic.com/live.