THEY’RE up and going at the Wonthaggi Secondary College, getting set to start virtual learning from home for students next week.
The college has already sent a notice out to parents and both students and teachers are aware of the arrangements.
“Sadly, we’ve been here before,” said Wonthaggi Secondary College Principal Darren Parker.
“We’ve already sent notices out to families and students and we used today to make sure students’ communications and logins and all the rest were ready.
“We’ve sent the day today catching up on work and preparing for next week and we’ll use the pupil-free day to finalise the arrangements ready to start on Monday.
“Everyone knows what they have to do and hopefully we only have to do this for a week but we’re ready for every eventuality.”
Mr Parker said he wasn’t aware of any particular events next week that would be cancelled or impacted, perhaps a leadership course or other excursions but they too would be dealt with in turn.”
The notification from the State Government on Thursday morning, May 27 was as follow:
“Childcare and kinder will remain open, but schools will need to close other than for the children of authorised workers and vulnerable kids.”