INVERLOCH Kongwak has secured its third win on the trot, this time against a young Dalyston side.
At the start of the game there was a slight breeze towards the southern end of the Dalyston Recreation Reserve, but all other factors made it a perfect day for football.
The visiting Sea Eagles were the first to reap the rewards of the fantastic conditions and they drilled home four goals in the opening term.
IK coach Ben Soumalis would’ve been happy with his side’s early form but the poor kicking for goal would’ve been frustrating.
Dalyston jagged one halfway through the quarter, but the Sea Eagles held a 26-point lead heading into the second.
After 12 scoring shots to one in the first term, IK knew they had control of the contest and they looked to put their foot down even more on the Magpies.
The forward combination of Toby Mahoney and Cooper McInnes was giving the Dalyston defenders plenty of grief and they finished up with three goals each for the day.
They could’ve ended up with a lot more if it wasn’t for Brendan Walsh who was a dominant force down back for Dalyston.
Also helping Walsh was Jack Legione and Brad Monson, but the visitors found plenty of shots on goal.
IK young gun Jack Hutchinson was often getting his hands on the Sherrin and his goal after the siren in the second quarter gave his side a 41-point lead coming into the main break.
In the third term, Inverloch’s dominance resumed as Clint McCaughan started to get on top in the ruck.
Thomas Hams and Corey Casey were appreciating McCaughan’s play, and they too were the catalyst of many successful Sea Eagle attacks.
Inverloch captain Shem Hawking and Lewis Rankin were putting their elite foot skills to use and once again the forwards were thriving.
Clay Tait was doing his best to move the ball forward for Dalyston, but it seemed like every time the ball went inside 50, it came straight back out and it was back down the other end for a shot on goal.
The hosts managed just one major in the third quarter, and Inverloch extended their lead by kicking six.
In the final quarter it was much the same, but Dalyston doubled its score thanks to some solid play from Adam Honeysett and Chris Samargis.
Dalyston’s couple of goals didn’t seem to bother Inverloch and they kept attacking, putting on four more to seal an 83-point win.
This week Dalyston will face another tough challenge against the Warragul Industrials and Inverloch Kongwak will head to Kilcunda Bass where they’ll be expecting a fourth straight win.
