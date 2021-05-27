DETECTIVES from Bass Coast Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a shed and several vehicles on a rural property in Glen Forbes.
The incident occurred about 9.15pm yesterday night (Wednesday, May 26), on McGrady Road, with local CFA brigades bringing the blaze under control.
“The circumstances are under investigation and it’s been treated as suspicious,” Detective Senior Constable Paul Burns said.
“There were some vehicles that were parked on the property and the shed and items in the shed. It was all pretty much destroyed but no one was present, so there were no injuries.”
He said due to the timing of the incident and isolated nature of the property, police had ruled out any accidental causes.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any unusual or suspicious activity during the afternoon or evening on May 26 in the Glen Forbes and Adams Estate areas.
Anyone with information can contact Bass Coast CIU on 5671 4190 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.