SHOOTERS from Victoria and NSW braved very challenging weather and united for the eighth annual Shoot 4 Autism event at the Grantville Rifle Club over the weekend of May 15 and 16.
The charity is a unique event with all funds raised going directly to support the children from the Southern Autistic School (SAS) in Victoria.
This year, the funds will assist with the Vocational Educational Program, helping to provide students with lifestyle skills.
The charity has raised more than $30,000 over seven years, which would not be possible without their partners who donated prizes worth more than $7000, including: Nightforce Rifle Scopes, Carpeggiani family, Fitzroy/Caulfield/Grantville Rifle Club (FCGRC), Australian Warfigher Coffee, Swan Barrels, AWV Automotive, Joe Balls Canvas, ADI Powder, ZTE, Wonthaggi Bunnings, M.C.C., Marum, Cumming and Steer families, Kelly’s Bakery Korumburra, Clover Fresh, and families of the Southern Autistic School.
The annual event was conducted over two days.
Saturday, May 15, consisted of three 600 yards (10 shots) and Sunday, May 16, saw two 600 yards (15 shots), with daily and grand aggregate winners.
The range was again picture-perfect after significant work done by club members leading up to the event.
Day one highlights
John Simons (NSW 180.16) and Ross Jackson (150.18) both shot possible scores in terrible conditions.
Both shooters displayed patience and master wind reading skills to conquer the conditions.
Day two highlights
Fifteen-year-old Leah Baklien, fresh from her outstanding Queen’s prize win, dominated Target Rifle B Grade for a great win.
It was great to see the Victorian State Target Rifle Team led by Grantville shooter David Brewster attend and show their support for the charity.
Grand aggregate winners
Target rifle: A Grade – Ross Jakson, B Grade – Leah Baklien and C Grade – Brad Gardiner.
F Class standard B: Graham Eldred.
F Class Open: Joe Melbourne.
F/TR: Brad Steer.
SHC: Hayden Jeffries.
FCGRC member Graham Eldred won F Standard B Grade and received a swan barrel kindly donated by the Carpeggiani family.
Fifteen-year-old Aaron Eland won the Steer/Carpeggiani Rising Star award.
Event organisers welcomed SAS principal Bruce McPhate and vice-principal Warren Bull.
Bruce noted the Shoot 4 Autism continued to be the largest independent fundraiser for the school, assisting with development of programs and infrastructure of specialist facilities. He thanked all associated with the event.
The competitors shared stories – including how a family member or friend or friend has autism and the challenges faced by those families – which continued to amaze coordinators.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with our sponsors to make a more successful charity event for 2022,” organisers said.
If any business is looking to support Shoot 4 Autism, the coordinators welcome your donations or sponsorship.
For more information, visit shoot4autism.com.