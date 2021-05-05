TRAFALGAR has proven to be too strong and experienced in its match against Nyora on Saturday.
Nyora, who hosted the Ellinbank newcomers, started off the match brilliantly and they held a four-point lead at the first change.
Nyora’s Jesse Heylen was on fire from the first bounce and his red-hot form would continue all throughout the day.
Sam Dixon was also in fine form early and when he booted a goal on the run from outside 50, he looked set for a big day.
That was until his tooth got knocked out and he spent the second half using his match payment to pay the dentist bill.
Jesse Heylen’s brother Dylan, who is Nyora’s coach, would’ve been ecstatic with his side’s first quarter and his own play in the midfield was a key factor in their performance.
Anthony Galley’s forward pressure was terrific for the Saints and he was rewarded with a couple of goals.
Trafalgar managed to get a bit more of a run on in the second quarter, but Nic Male was stifling in defence for the Saints.
Male continued to hold up the defence but Trafalgar’s strong presence around the ball saw them break away to a two-goal lead at half-time.
The young Nyora side had thrown everything they had Trafalgar in the first half and in the second the mature bodies of the Bloods proved to be too much.
Physicality was the prevailing factor as the visitors booted five more goals to give themselves a 33-point lead at three quarter time.
After emptying their tank in the first half, Nyora’s youngsters had not much left to give in the final term and Trafalgar booted an unanswered six goals and five points, to Nyora’s one point.
The final margin of 73 points wasn’t a true reflection of the contest but in the end Trafalgar’s big bodies around the ground proved too much for the Saints.
Next week Trafalgar will host Nilma Darnum, while Nyora will have a week off and then face Nilma Darnum in round six.
