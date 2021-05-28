WONTHAGGI Hospital, with the exception of Kirrak House, will be without power between 9am and 11am today (Friday, May 28) while the main switchboard is upgraded.
Bass Coast Health chief executive Jan Child said staff were extremely prepared and ready for the planned power outage.
Ms Child said they would continue to provide services throughout the two-hour planned power outage with a good supply of portable lighting and additional staff to provide quality, safe care to patients and people needing hospital services.
Generators were installed on-site this week to power critical infrastructure such as pharmacy fridges, defibrillators, blood fridges and water supplies during the outage.
“All contingencies are in place to provide services to patients and staff while electricians undertake the upgrade,” Ms Child said.
BCH has remained on Code Yellow this week after the power outage that occurred at 8.40am on Sunday, May 23. This was the second incident of this nature at Wonthaggi Hospital, which saw staff work together to resolve the power outage within 28 minutes without any impact to patient care.
Ms Child said they made the decision to cancel surgery and obstetrics at the Wonthaggi Hospital for this week to guarantee safety.
“Chemotherapy services and dialysis have been rescheduled for tomorrow and in line with state-wide COVID-19 restrictions, all outpatient services have moved to telehealth,” the health service said in a statement last night (Thursday, May 27).
A great deal of planning took place this week to ensure they could continue services without impact to patient care.
“All our staff together have worked hard this week to ensure continuity of services. I can assure you that we have planned for the worst and the best-case scenarios. We are safe in the knowledge that our patients will receive the best care while the power is out and when services return to normal.
“We are on a journey to improve our ageing infrastructure and we are so pleased to be building the Wonthaggi Hospital expansion due for completion in August 2021,” the health service said.