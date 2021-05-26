WONTHAGGI has moved to top spot of the Gippsland League ladder after another massive win, this time against a struggling Warragul side.
Wonthaggi had been getting off to hot starts in recent weeks and the faultless conditions at Warragul allowed them to boot eight goals in the first quarter.
The Gulls were able to jag two of their own, keeping the margin to 37 points but in the second quarter, Wonthaggi continued piling them on.
The offensive explosion continued from Power and Warragul’s defence had no answers.
After having 11 scoring shots in the first quarter and 11 in the second quarter, Wonthaggi was out to a 68-point lead at half-time.
The midfield dominance of Aiden Lindsay and co was a big factor but the potency of their forward line was a big issue for the hosts.
Jordan Staley was taking plenty of contested grabs on his way to five goals, and smaller forwards like Tom Davey and Lachie Ferguson also jagged multiple majors.
The visitors weren’t satisfied with their huge half-time lead and they continued to launch deep inside entries in the third quarter.
Josh Bates was finding plenty of it on the wing and Luke O’Connor was also dangerous as a utility, snagging two of his own.
Warragul was fighting back but some poor goal kicking and Wonthaggi’s well-drilled defence kept them to one goal for the quarter.
They were able to score two goals in the final term, but Wonthaggi didn’t drop off and booted five to give them a 104-point win.
Wonthaggi will face one of its biggest tests yet when they host Sale this week and Warragul may be in for another big loss when they travel to Leongatha.