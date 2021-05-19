‘VENTNOR Park’ is a property everyone dreams of owning one day.
It is the first time in more than 30 years this property has been offered.
The original farm homestead was cut off onto 2.02ha (5 acres) many years ago.
Established trees and gardens and a beautifully sheltered north-facing location add to this property’s appeal.
The home features two living areas with an open plan kitchen and family room.
Big north-facing windows overlook the inground pool and open pasture. There are four large bedrooms all with built-in robes and a renovated bathroom.
There are sheltered entries at the front, rear and side.
The property has a fully self-contained unit which is regularly rented out through Airbnb. The renovated unit has elevated the vendors to ‘Superhost’ with its new bathroom and private location.
The property has excellent shedding and stables with a pony paddock just waiting for you.
Located on Ventnor Road on the way to the famous Penguin Parade, this property will offer you so many options in the future.
640 Ventnor Road, Ventnor
Auction Saturday, June 19 at 2pm on-site if not sold prior.
Terms 10% deposit, settlement 60 days
Inspection By Appointment
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Cowes
Brian Silver on 0407 347 509
Greg Price on 0419 337 441.