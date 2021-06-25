THE state government is one step closer to a comprehensive four bin recycling system, with $127 million available to support all 79 Victorian councils to buy new bins, improve drop-off facilities, deliver education campaigns and ensure that they have the infrastructure in place to roll out these reforms.
The funding will support councils to transition to the new state-wide household waste and recycling system, including delivering a new purple bin to households for separate glass recycling.
Glass, when mixed with other recyclable materials, shatters and contaminates valuable, easy to recycle materials such as paper and cardboard. This reduces the quality of these materials and their ability to be recycled. By separating glass effectively, more materials from the comingled bin can also be recycled.
Councils will share in more than $86 million to deliver the new four bin services with standardised bin lid colours, making it easier for Victorians to recycle. This funding will ensure that all Victorian households have access to a consistent four bin waste and recycling service.
An additional $40.9 million will support councils, business and communities maximise recycling, creating new jobs and supporting local manufacturing. The recycling sector creates 9.2 jobs for every 10,000 tonnes of waste recycled, compared to 2.8 jobs for the same volume sent to landfill.