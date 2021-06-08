By Sam Watson
IT now looks highly likely that Gippsland will see no senior football or netball once again this weekend.
Yesterday, the North Gippsland Football Netball League was the first to announce they would not go ahead this weekend, and this morning the Mid Gippsland FNL also announced round 10 will be missed.
It’s also a near certainty the Gippsland League, West Gippsland FNC and Ellinbank and District FL will not go ahead this week.
Mid Gippsland has also announced what the rest of their 2021 season will look like.
If all goes to plan the Mid Gippy season will recommence next week, June 19, and will follow the original round 11 fixture.
Rounds 12 and 13 will also play out as previously scheduled and after that, the missed rounds, eight, nine and 10, will be played to round out the year and make sure everyone plays each other once.
A bye weekend on July 31, is scheduled for the week before finals, which has now been moved one week forward.
The bye weekend and the finals moving forward means the league will have another two rounds up their sleeve if any more issues arise.
Although senior action is highly unlikely across the region, it’s understood some leagues are considering whether under 18s/16s competitions go ahead this weekend.
But the logistical headaches caused by disconnecting the under 18s/16s competitions with the senior competitions will likely mean they will not play this weekend either.
More information on other leagues will be available in the coming days.