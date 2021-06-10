THE Bureau of Meteorology, at 12.56pm today, issued a Severe Weather Warning for Central, South West, North Central and West and South Gippsland.
Damaging south to south-easterly winds, averaging 40 to 60km/h with peak gusts of 90km/h, are expected over the warning area (below) this afternoon, with gusts up to 100km/hr possible about Western Port, Bass Coast and exposed peaks until early afternoon.
Damaging winds are expected to ease below warning level by late afternoon.
This will be the last advice message for this area, unless conditions change.
Locations which may be affected include Seymour, Maryborough, Kyneton, Ballarat, Melbourne and Wonthaggi.
Severe weather is no longer occurring in the Northern Country district and the warning for this district is cancelled.
The strongest observed wind gusts since 9am have been:
- 100km/h at Wilsons Prom at 10:15am.
- 98km/h at Mt William at 10:01am.
- 94km/h at Kilmore Gap at 9:53am.
- 91km/h at Puckapunyal at 9:09am.
Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
What you should do:
- Park your car undercover and away from trees.
- Stay inside if conditions outside appear dangerous.
- Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.
- When preparing your property, ensure you take appropriate safety precautions and do so well before the severe weather arrives.
- You should stay well away from trees, drains, low lying areas, creeks, canals, culverts and floodwater.
If you are driving:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.
- Be aware of road hazards such as mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.
- Drive slowly, obey all road signs and never drive through floodwater.
- For road closure information, check the VicTraffic website, contact your local council or call VicRoads (13 11 70).
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency. For severe weather-related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area: emergency services are aware that power, water, sewerage and telephone services have been impacted in some areas and utilities are working to restore these services.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 10/06/2021 6pm or as the situation changes.
Severe weather information:
- For storm warnings and information, phone the Bureau of Meteorology on 1300 659 217 or go to bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
- For information on power outages check energy.vic.gov.au/safety-and-emergencies/power-outages.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au.
- VicEmergency Hotline – freecall 1800 226 226.
- VicEmergency app.
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicstorms).
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
- To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
- If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
More details at emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/16480/moreinfo