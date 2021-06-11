TELSTRA says it’s prioritising restoration efforts this morning (Friday, June 11) and working as quickly as they can to get things back up and running.
“Our top priority is bringing services back up in communities that may be isolated and unable to call 000, due to the loss of power impacting both mobile and fixed line services,” a Telstra spokesperson said.
“These include some areas to the north and east of Melbourne and in South Gippsland.
“We’re also focusing on restoring sites in priority locations or sites that serve large areas, and working to ensure mobile sites connected to temporary power remain on air.
“Our crews are then working through the other impacts to the network where there’s been a loss of mains power and also assessing our network for storm damage.
“The impact to the network is spread across a large part of Victoria including: Latrobe Valley, West and South Gippsland, Melbourne’s eastern and south-eastern suburbs, Yarra Ranges, Dandenong Ranges, Central Highlands and North Central Victoria.
“Where our mobile sites have lost mains power, we’re working closely with electricity providers who are restoring and repairing their network as quickly as they can.
“At the same time, our power and facilities teams are on the ground to restore key sites and arrange temporary power where we can do so safely.
“Fallen trees are preventing road access to some of our sites and we need to wait for the path to be cleared before we can restore these services.
“We’ve announced disaster relief and assistance for customers in Traralgon who may be impacted by flooding.”