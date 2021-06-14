THE hills are alive with the sounds of chainsaws in South Gippsland as clean-up works continue on what some have called the second biggest disaster in 100 years.
Thousands and thousands of trees are in the process of being cleared as authorities battle to restore power to the substantial number of properties still without power after almost five days.
More than 24,000 properties were still without power as of 12.15pm today (Monday, June 14), according to the AusNet Services outage tracker.
Among the areas hardest hit by the ferocious winds, the Dumbalk Valley east of Leongatha had its power restored at lunchtime today.
Across the district, neighbours have been helping one another out with generators and chainsaws, amongst other manual labour, but there is still a huge job ahead of them.
Martin Stone, of Dumbalk East, said he saw two to three months of clean-up ahead of him.
There was extensive damage nearby, with trees falling on power lines.
“I had to get a lot of help from family and friends but there’s still a lot to be done,” he said this week.
His household was lucky enough to have a couple of hot showers from the hot water still in the boiler.
He had been in contact with AusNet and believes the power will be back on this afternoon.
State Nationals leader Peter Walsh will be in the area this afternoon to meet with Gippsland South MP Danny O’Brien to help inform the government of the job ahead for farmers and residents.
Speaking about last week’s floods, Latrobe City Council Mayor Sharon Gibson told The Guardian: “This is what they are calling a one-in-100-year flood.”