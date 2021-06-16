FREE green waste! The South Gippsland Shire Council has responded to the massive clean-up going on around the area by providing a green waste amnesty at tips and transfer stations.
It’s to help residents and ratepayers, exclusively of the South Gippsland Shire, clear fallen trees and debris from their properties following last week’s storms.
“Last week’s storm event caused significant damage in South Gippsland and many properties have been impacted. We hope that removing green waste disposal fees during the amnesty period will provide assistance to those residents in need of support,” said the Council’s Sustainability Coordinator, Geoff McKinnon.
The amnesty will run from Thursday, June 17 until Wednesday, June 30, inclusive. The amnesty allows residents who reside in, or own property within the South Gippsland Shire to dispose of green waste at all of Council’s transfer stations at no cost.
Green waste does not include branches exceeding 300mm in diameter, tree stumps, coated timber or the following species: Blackberry, Ragwort, Broom, Mirror Bush, Kikuyu Grass, Hawthorn, Capeweed, Gorse, Blue Butterfly Bush, Pampas Grass or species that physically cannot be mulched such as palm fronds, Cordylines, Yuccas and related species.
For transfer station opening times, please visit: https://www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/tips