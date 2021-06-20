IT WAS basketball grand final day, finally, for the Wonthaggi Basketball Association on Sunday this week.
And didn’t the town’s new triple court stadium lap up the attention!
It was a magnificent settings for the day’s 10 grand finals and the players rose to the occasion, putting on some heart-stopping matches including two full-time draws, sending the 12 and Under Girls and the 16 and Under Boys into extra time.
The Under 19 Men’s final, between the Knicks and the Timberwolves was a thriller as well, all tied up at 32-all when a final time-out was called, and coaches reset their plays.
Fraser Clark of the Timberwolves put on some stunning blocks, including one against a well-set Hunter Tiziani.
But ultimately it was the Knicks which surged forward to get the ball into the safe hands of Archer Reid who made no mistake with the winning two-pointer – a worthy contest for the premiership.
Wonthaggi Basketball Association President Cathy Garnham, one of those instrumental in having the new facility built, was delighted to finally get the domestic grand final day on in the new venue.
“It’s our first grand final day here. We didn’t have a season at all last year and we’ve tried three or four times to put the grand finals on this year.
“So yes, it’s great and the facility has really worked well.”
The three courts hosted two matches simultaneously, with presentations on the third court.
“There’s a few things we’ll look at changing next year, maybe providing 1.5 hours for each match, in case we go into overtime, and one or two other tweaks as well but generally it’s been great.
“Everyone coming in has scanned the QR code and are wearing masks. We’ve been able to have the canteen going too, so that was good.
“It’s been a great day,” said Cathy.