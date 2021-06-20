CONVINCING wins by Phillip Island and Inverloch-Kongwak over their nearest rivals at the weekend, Tooradin-Dalmore and Nar Nar Goon respectively has cleared the way for a blockbuster clash at Cowes this Saturday.
The match is a feature of Round 9 in a new draft draw circulated by AFL Gippsland for club comment this week.
Third and fourth placed Tooradin and Nar Nar Goon have winnable matches against seventh-placed Bunyip and ninth-placed Kilcunda Bass will get back on the winners’ list.
But all eyes will be on the Phillip Island versus Inverloch-Kongwak game with the tantalising prospect that St Kilda assistant coach Jarryd Roughead might be available to play his fourth match for IK in his quest to qualify for the finals.
He’ll need to play five to qualify to play alongside brother Cameron in the finals and with nothing certain in another COVID-impacted season, there’s every likelihood he’ll have to take this opportunity.
St Kilda are due to meet Richmond at the MCG on Friday night, June 25.
AFL Gippsland was warmly praised at the weekend by Korumburra-Bena Giants’ president Troy Paterson for the efforts it has made to keep the West Gippsland Football Netball Season on the rails.
“They couldn’t have been more helpful in getting us back on the field and staying in touch with us,” Mr Paterson said.
The next hurdle will be to get a fair fixture in place for the rest of the season and clubs were given until Monday this week to make comment or requests, especially for changes between Saturdays and Sundays when hosting feature games.
Watch this space for the confirmed new fixture where priority will be given to an equal balance of home and away games.
ROUND 9, Saturday, June 26:
Bunyip v Tooradin-Dalmore
Cora Lynn v Korumburra-Bena
Garfield v Dalyston
Kilcunda Bass v Nar Nar Goon
Warragul Industrials v Koo Wee Rup
Phillip Island v Inverloch-Kongwak