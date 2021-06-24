THE beef producers of South Gippsland did well to boost the numbers at the prime market at Leongatha this week, despite the amount of work still going on in earnest around the district cleaning up after the big storm earlier this month.
There were approximately 1400 export and 200 young cattle representing an increase of 180 head week-on-week.
There was a big buying group present and they all competed fiercely in a mostly dearer market. Quality declined with most cattle showing the effects of the Winter. Well finished vealers were in short supply and the plainer condition was reflected in the prices received. Yearling heifers to the trade lifted 25c/kg.
Grown steers and bullocks sold from firm to 10c/kg dearer.
“Our best sold for the top price of $4.39.6 per kg,” said Damian Minogue, confirming the market was higher again on Wednesday.
Manufacturing steers were mostly 8c/kg dearer. Heavy beef cows lifted 25c while dairy lots improved mostly 10c/kg. Heavy bulls lifted 13c/kg.
Peter and Debbie McIndoe of Mardan sold six, well-finished Angus steers for a pleasing $3.58 per head and waited around to see them weighed out for the final dollar value.
With some grown steers topping the $3000 mark, there’s still a good margin in it for local beef producers.
Alex Dixon of Elders Korumburra said bullocks, cows and heifers were all dearer.
“Two-year-old feeder steers, which can either go on to feedlots or to manufacturing were 5c to 8c dearer in a rising dearer market.
“Numbers are starting to dwindle now but there was stuill a good offering for the trade here today.
Vealers sold from 430c to 518c/kg. A handful of yearling trade steers made between 460c and 502c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 410c and 500c/kg.
Grown steers made from 425c to 448c with most contributing to feedlot orders. Bullocks sold from 420c to 438c/kg.
There was the usual yarding of dairy cows for this time of the year.