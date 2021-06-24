By Sam Watson
THE Gippsland League has updated its 2021 fixture to compensate for the loss of rounds 7, 8 and 9 during the state lockdown.
The new fixture will see each club play 16 games with all clubs playing eight home games and eight away games.
Play will also continue on the bye weekend, originally scheduled for July 10.
When discussing the new fixture with AFL Gippsland, clubs within the league wished to play each club once as soon as possible.
It’s understood a season is not officially conducted, if every team doesnít play each other once, so clubs wanted that to happen as soon as possible.
So, the league and AFL Gippsland decided to change the fixture, so all teams play each other once before July 18.
This weekend’s games will go ahead as planned but rounds 13, 14, 15 and 16 have been adjusted to ensure teams play an equal amount of home and away games and that all teams have met once before round 14.
The league’s mental health round is now scheduled for round 13 on July 17.
The MyNetball and Gameday websites will be adjusted in coming days.