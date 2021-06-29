NOT often do we get a semi-rural allotment this close to town of this size (approx. 5000sqm).
Beautifully treed and undulating with an elevated home site (STCA), it is surrounded by quality homes with that fabulous rural feel and privacy as well.
And it’s within five minutes of town and another five minutes to the beautiful Cape Paterson coastline with all it has to offer.
You certainly get the best of both worlds with this block with the opportunity to construct exactly what you want in your dream home with room for all the shedding you need too (STCA).
For more information, contact Dan Huther 0418 334 801 or Alan Bolding 0419 723 255 from Alex Scott & Staff.
21 Cape Paterson Road, Wonthaggi
For Sale $670,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Dan Huther 0418 334 801
Alan Bolding 0419 723 255