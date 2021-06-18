GIPPSLAND South MP Danny O’Brien has called on the state government to explain what is proposed with its new Gippsland Renewable Energy Zone.
Speaking in Victorian Parliament recently, Mr O’Brien said while there was general support for renewable energy developments, the government needed to do better to explain its plans.
“The government made a $540 million announcement in the budget last year, butgave no indication that its Renewable Energy Zones included things like a proposed 500kv transmission line running from the Latrobe Valley to the Giffard area,” he said.
“We now have a level of concern in that district about a proposed 500MW solar farm, which would no doubt link in to that transmission line.
“The issue is that even if the community accepts that proposal, we don’t know how many other solar or wind farms might be coming to the area and what exactly the government has in mind.
“So far it has just one page in a document that talks about this new overhead transmission line, but gives no real indication of what it’s intended to service and what the government’s intentions will be for land use in the area.”
Mr O’Brien said he had always given in-principle support to the proposed Gippsland Renewable Energy Park, which would become Victoria’s largest solar farm; still, he understood there were concerns among local landholders.