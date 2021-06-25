THERE are still hundreds of trees and plants to be added, and street furniture too, but the civil works are substantially complete on the $5.4 million redevelopment of Leongatha’s Bair Street.
Meanwhile, the works in the adjoining Lyon Street are virtually complete as well and contractors moved on to Gollers Lane, where the controversial brick paving is set to be removed.
Permanent line-marking has been added to Bair Street and adjoining roads and intersections meaning that the overall shape of the town’s new-look main street if effectively in place.
But the transformation of Bair Street into a green zone is only just beginning.
During the week we spoke to Jareth Goss, the South Gippsland Shire’s Coordinator Projects.
“The Bair Street Project is progressing well and is on track for completion this year, as planned. The road works are nearly done, and the landscaping will put the finishing touches on the project over the coming months.”
He provided the following project update:
* The Bair Street Project is approaching completion with the final road and landscaping works set to occur over the coming months.
* Civil works in Bair Street, Church Street and Lyon Street are nearly finished and are open to traffic. The remaining paving, signage and linemarking works will be completed in coming weeks.
* Road works will now commence in Gollers Lane, which will require closures at times as works are performed over the next few weeks.
* Landscaping works will be commencing soon and undertaken over the coming months, including furniture installation, tree planting and garden bed works.
Some project details that may be of interest:
* 70+ trees to be installed in precinct (previously only one tree). Trees were purchased in early 2020 and are being grown offsite for the project.
* Many services adjusted for the works including:
o Water main and services renewal by South Gippsland Water
o Replacement of sewerage pit lids by South Gippsland Water
o Replacement of telecommunications pits and manholes
o Relocation of overhead powerlines underground
o Replacement and upgrade of street lighting
o Replacement and upgrade of drainage network
o Installation of new subsoil drainage
* Road crossing distance for pedestrians has reduced from 22 metres to 7 metres
* Over 5000 tonne of new road material placed
* Over 6000 square metres of new footpath
* No reduction in number of car parking spaces in precinct
The project is potentially well ahead of schedule, with the original target date being December 2021, but the Council and its contractors are determined to have the whole project completed by Saturday, September 11, in time for the feature event of Leongatha’s Daffodil Festival.