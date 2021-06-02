THE Wonthaggi Amateur Basketball Association grand finals have been rescheduled to this Sunday, June 6.
The crowning day for the region’s best basketball teams was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 30.
On Thursday night, after the lockdown was announced, the under 16s girls, under 14s girls and under 14s boys all played their preliminary finals to see who would get into Sunday’s big games.
All junior and senior grand finals will take place at the Bass Coast Community Stadium with the Pirates taking on the Graemes in the men’s and the Rainbow Serpents taking on the Coasters in the women’s