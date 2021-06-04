EASTERN Victoria MP, Melina Bath, says the State Government’s new electric vehicle tax is a “counterproductive disincentive for the adoption of low emission technologies in Victoria”.
Speaking in state parliament last week, Ms Bath said the government’s electric car tax was the 38th new tax introduced they’ve introduced, and would discourage Victorians from driving low emission vehicles.
“The Treasurer, Tim Pallis, has falsely claimed Labor’s new electric car tax is to raise funds for road related infrastructure, yet they’ve stripped rural and regional road maintenance funding in this year’s state budget.
“They’ve slashed the regional roads maintenance funding to an appalling one 10th of the previous budget.
“In the next financial year, the government has allocated only $44 million for planning, upgrades and roads maintenance across Victoria’s regional roads network.
“The reality is this tax is about revenue raising to compensate for their financial mismanagement.
“In contrast metropolitan roads projects have mega budget blowouts, which see Labor gouging the pockets of Victorians – the West Gate Tunnel is $5.83 billion over budget, the metro tunnel $3.43 billion over budget, and the NorthEast Link is a whopping $15.79 billion over budget.
“It’s disappointing that drivers of zero and low emission cars are being discouraged by another Andrews Government tax.”
Ms Bath said Gippslanders had been doubly duped by the Andrews Government after the Premier spruiked Latrobe Valley as the ‘electric vehicle manufacturing capital of Australia’ and then failed to establish the SEA Electric manufacturing plant as promised.