FOLLOWING community pressure, Bendigo Bank has backflipped on a decision to permanently close its Korumburra branch.
Bendigo Bank today (Thursday, June 24) announced the Commercial Street branch would remain open but with limited hours from Monday, August 16, operating from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.
It follows a public meeting and several meetings between Korumburra representatives and Bendigo Bank.
“Following close engagement with the local community and further review over the past few months regarding an ongoing, physical banking presence in Korumburra, Bendigo Bank is pleased to be in a position to continue to operate a banking presence for the Korumburra community,” the bank said in a statement.
“From Monday 16 August 2021, Bendigo Bank Korumburra branch will operate from 10.00am – 2.00pm, Monday to Friday.
“We would like to thank the elected representatives, customers and members of the various community organisations we have met and engaged during this time for their understanding, patience and cooperation.
“Like any business, to be successful and sustainable going forward requires individuals, community groups and businesses in the local community to show their support, and in this case through having their banking business with their local Bendigo Bank branch.
“The Bank takes the role we play in local communities very seriously and we look forward to receiving the community support required to ensure we can continue to service our local customers, and support the Korumburra community.”